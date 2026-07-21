Kalemane Kalashree Awardees

July 21, 2026

Diamond Jubilee celebrations of monthly Intl. Nirantara Kalemane Festival on July 25 & 26

Mysuru: Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru, has been organising the International Nirantara Kalemane Festival every month at its Kalemane Sabhaangana in Hebbal.

On July 26, the Festival will celebrate its 75th edition, marking the Diamond Jubilee (Vajra Mahotsava) of this remarkable cultural journey.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the 6th International Bharatanatyam Competition will be held on July 25 in both Junior and Senior categories.

The distinguished guests for these two days of celebrations include Art Patron Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Mysuru District President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy, Columnist Dr. V. Ranganath, Karnataka Kalashree Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy, Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, CAVA Administrative Officer Nirmala S. Mathapati, Prof. M.P. Rekha and Artist Dr. Jamunarani V. Mirle.

On this occasion, the prestigious ‘Kalemane Kalashree Lifetime Achievement Award’ will be conferred on S. Ramaprasad, renowned scientist, writer and patron of the arts; and Dr. C.G. Narasimhan (CGN) for his distinguished contributions to the field of medicine.

The ‘Kalemane Kalashree Award’ will also be presented to eminent personalities from the media: Vikram Muthanna, Managing Editor, Star of Mysore; M.R. Satyanarayana, Editor, Vijayavani and K. Narasimhamurthy, Chief Reporter, Prajavani.

The celebrations will be attended by eminent Bharatanatyam artistes Vidu. Sheela Prabha, Bhavana Shankar, Roopa Upadhyaya, S. Nethra, D. Bhavana and Vid. Vishwaroop Madhyastha.

On July 25, Bharatanatyam competitors from several States across India will perform from 9.30 am until evening.

On July 26 at 4.30 pm, the students of KPAC, under the guidance of Karnataka Kalashree Dr. K. Kumar, will present the dance ballet ‘Bharatagama.’

Entry to the event is free.