Kamal Haasan’s controversial statement on Kannada: Organisations stage protest in city

June 3, 2025

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Condemning the statement that ‘Kannada was born from Tamil’ made by popular actor Kamal Haasan, various organisations staged protests in city yesterday.

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, along with his followers staged a protest near Hardinge Circle (Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle) in city.

Speaking to media persons, Vatal Nagaraj demanded that no film of Kamal Haasan be released in Karnataka, the actor should be banned from the State and the Kannada film industry should think about it seriously.

Pointing out that Kannadigas are seeking an apology from the actor, who had refused to pay heed, Vatal Nagaraj said that the Chief Minister should file a case against Kamal Haasan and warned of intensifying the protest if the actor’s forthcoming film ‘Thug Life’ is released in Karnataka.

He demanded all pro Kannada organisations to come together and call for Karnataka Bandh besides calling all Kannada actors to stand for the cause of Kannada.

Meanwhile, members of Karnataka Hitharakshana Vedike and Pathi Foundation staged a protest against the actor in front of Padma Theatre in Agrahara and burnt the actor’s posters. They urged the actor to take back his statement failing which they warned that they would not allow the actor’s upcoming film to be released in the State.

Former Corporators M.D. Parthasarathy and M.V. Ramprasad, Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat former President Chandrashekar and K.R. Bank President Basavaraj Basappa took part in the protest.