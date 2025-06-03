June 3, 2025

Karnataka HC asks Kamal Haasan to apologise

The Karnataka High Court (HC) today reprimanded actor-politician Kamal Haasan over his remark that “Kannada language originated from Tamil asking him, “Are you a historian or a linguist?” The Court further asked him on what basis he had made the remark about Kannada.

“Right of speech cannot be stretched,” the High Court ruled and asked Kamal Haasan to apologise.

The HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamal Haasan seeking urgent intervention for the smooth release of his upcoming movie ‘Thug Life’ and adequate security at theatres planning to show it. The movie is scheduled for release on June 5.

The actor had moved Court following the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announcement of a boycott of the film unless the actor publicly apologises for his recent remark.

In the plea filed by the actor’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International, the actor had requested the High Court to restrain any individual, group or authority — including the KFCC and State officials — from obstructing the screening of the film in Karnataka.