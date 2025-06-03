Former MP expresses anger over issuance of notice to Hindu leaders

June 3, 2025

Mysuru: Strongly condemning the notice served by the Dakshina Kannada police to Hindu leaders and their externation over communal violence in that district, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that the State Congress Government, instead of curbing the activities of anti-national organisations such as PFI and KFD, seems to prove that it is functioning like a Taliban Government by serving notices to Hindu leaders.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Simha said that the State Government has proved itself to be anti-Hindu by serving notices to prominent Hindu organisation leaders like Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and Arun Puthila. Maintaining that the killing of Hindu leader Praveen Nettaru was the main cause of series of communal violence and fatal killings that have rocked the coastal districts, the former MP asserted that had stern action been taken against the culprits in Praveen murder case, the recent incidents of violence and murders would not have occurred. Questioning the issuance of notice to Hindu leaders, he expressed anguish that such actions of the Congress Government was aimed at silencing the voice of Hindu leaders.

Commenting on actor Kamal Haasan episode, Simha said Kamal’s statement that Kannada was born out of Tamil was totally wrong. Noting that Kamal knows nothing about Kannada’s history and the language’s richness, it is unfortunate that some in Karnataka were supporting the actor at a time when the people of Tamil Nadu have rejected him.

Asserting that Kannada has its own identity and pride, he said that Kannada is the language of the land and is not a language that has come from elsewhere. Chiding Kamal Haasan for his immature and callous remarks, he said everyone should know that Kannada was not born out of any language.

Referring to the criticism of MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayanagowda, Simha said that Gowda’s statement that Yaduveer is a Prince sans any province, is not correct. Stating that though Narayanagowda has the liberty to criticise Yaduveer as a person, he said that it is wrong to drag the erstwhile Royal family into the matter. Maintaining that the Mysuru Maharajas have contributed a lot for Kannada land, language and culture, Simha said that everyone is indebted to the erstwhile Royal rulers for their work. Highlighting the contributions and foresight of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said that though some Sanskrit words have found place in Kannada, it would be totally wrong to say that Kannada was born out of Sanskrit.