Three from Kodagu commissioned as Sub Lieutenants in Indian Navy

June 3, 2025

Mysuru: Kodagu, a region renowned for its extraordinary contribution to the Indian Armed Forces, has added another proud chapter to its legacy as three of its youth have been commissioned as Sub Lieutenants in the Indian Navy.

Kadiyamada Rea Achaiah

Sub Lieutenant Kadiyamada Rea Achaiah, a Mysuru-based native of Kodagu, has been commissioned into the Indian Navy and is currently serving aboard INS Sujata, a frontline patrol vessel.

Rea, an alumna of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, completed her degree in Information Science. Inspired by a long-standing dream to serve the Armed Forces, she cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) exams and joined the Indian Naval Academy at Payyannur, Kerala, on July 1, 2024. She was formally commissioned on May 31, 2025.

Rea had the distinction of being selected for both the Indian Army and the Indian Navy, ultimately choosing the latter. A multi-talented achiever, she is a former international Roller Speed Skater and has represented India in three World and Asian Championships.

She made history by becoming the first Indian female skater to win an individual medal in an international competition, claiming two bronze medals at the 18th Asian Championship in South Korea (2018). She has a medal tally of 155 golds, 28 silvers and 11 bronzes across various competitions.

Apart from roller skating, Rea is also a national-level ice skater and sailor. She recently won gold in the Indian Navy Laser Sailing Championship held at Karwar and secured gold and bronze medals in the Biangular Sailing Regatta at the Indian Naval Academy. She is the daughter of Kadiyamada Arun Achaiah and Priya Achaiah of Athur village, Gonikoppal and residents of Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Mysuru.

Chiriapanda Atul Somayya

Sub Lieutenant Chiriapanda Atul Somayya, son of Lt. Col. (Retd.) Chiriapanda Vivek Muthanna and Asha, hails from Kanoor, Kodagu.

An alumnus of PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering with distinction, Atul was inspired from an early age to join the Armed Forces. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on May 31, 2025.

Areyada Chaman Poovana

Sub Lieutenant Areyada Chaman Poovana, son of Areyada Kiran Ganapathy and Beena, has also been commissioned into Indian Navy on May 31, 2025.

His achievement marks a proud milestone for his family and community and highlights the continued tradition of military service in Kodagu. Known for his dedication and discipline, Chaman looks ahead to a promising career in naval service.