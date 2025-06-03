Sky Walk near K.R. Mill to be completed soon: MP Yaduveer

June 3, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said, the works on building Sky Walk for the benefit of pedestrians near K.R. Mill Colony in the outskirts of the city, on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway will be completed soon.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the ongoing works yesterday, Yaduveer said, the work on Sky Walk was taken up following a grievance raised by the people, who were finding it difficult to cross the Highway.

“The works are going on at a fast pace and the officers have been instructed to complete them at the earliest. All the works will be implemented keeping in view the people’s benefit, with due priority,” assured Yaduveer Wadiyar.