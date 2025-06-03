Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti: Free distribution of ration to Pourakarmikas tomorrow

June 3, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that, marking Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti tomorrow (June 4), the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family will launch free distribution of one-month ration to Pourakarmikas.

Speaking to presspersons at a private hotel here this morning, Yaduveer said that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was an ‘Annadaata’ (Provider of food) for everyone during his rule.

Pointing out that more than 3,500 Pourakarmikas will be distributed free ration (one month) at the programme to take place at Maharaja’s College Grounds at 11.30 am tomorrow (June 4), he said Pourakarmikas will be treated as guests at the event.

Referring to a person climbing and sitting atop Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Statue at K.R. Circle, Yaduveer said that he has urged the City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in this regard.

Stating that it is regretful to note that the incident, which took place in the heart of the city, did not come to the notice of the Police, he said there are many statues of the erstwhile Mysore Rulers and other great leaders across the city and all of them need protection from such indecent acts. He urged the authorities to take all necessary action to ensure that such shameful incidents do not recur in the future.

Yaduveer further said that there are plans to set up a drinking water Unit for public utility in the Palace premises and talks are on with Bisleri Water company in this regard.

Commenting on today’s IPL finals, Yaduveer opined that our own RCB have good chances of winning the tournament for the first time. Stating that he would watch the final match, he said that in the past, RCB had failed to win the tournament despite reaching the finals four times. Now, the RCB is expected to win this time, he said while extending best wishes to the team.

Replying to a question on actor Kamal Haasan’s statement that Kannada was born out of Tamil, the MP said that no one should talk lightly about Kannada. Stating that the Producer of Kamal Haasan’s film has moved Karnataka High Court seeking a ruling in favour of release of the film in Karnataka, in the backdrop of Kannada organisations demanding a ban on the film in the State, he said that people of the State should teach a fitting lesson to such actors who belittle Kannada.

Commenting on reports that the Container Corporation of India facility at Kadakola was lying idle despite its inauguration over a year ago, Yaduveer said that the matter had not come to his notice and now, he would talk to the concerned authorities and take necessary steps for the functioning of the facility.