Global Education Trust honours Yaduveer
Photo News

Global Education Trust honours Yaduveer

March 24, 2023

Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was honoured by Global Education Trust Chairman P. Jayachandra Raju and his family members as a token of appreciation following the interactive session organised at the Mysore Palace Board in city recently to discuss about the book ‘India and the United Nations’ authored by Jayachandra Raju, who is also the former UN Professional and Chairman of Daksha College, Mysuru. Global Education Trust Vice-Chairperson Anitha Umashankar, Secretary Sonia Umapathy, Managing Director Gowtham Raju, Daksha Degree College Principal Dr. Ramya, Daksha PU College Principal M. Abhishek and Development Director Ratnakar Shanbhag were also present on the occasion.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Global Education Trust honours Yaduveer”

  1. Never Presto Questo says:
    March 28, 2023 at 11:50 am

    This Yaduveer is pretengd Wadiyar. His connection with beducation was when he paid plenty of USDs to study in a third rate college in Boston, USA.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching