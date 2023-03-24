Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was honoured by Global Education Trust Chairman P. Jayachandra Raju and his family members as a token of appreciation following the interactive session organised at the Mysore Palace Board in city recently to discuss about the book ‘India and the United Nations’ authored by Jayachandra Raju, who is also the former UN Professional and Chairman of Daksha College, Mysuru. Global Education Trust Vice-Chairperson Anitha Umashankar, Secretary Sonia Umapathy, Managing Director Gowtham Raju, Daksha Degree College Principal Dr. Ramya, Daksha PU College Principal M. Abhishek and Development Director Ratnakar Shanbhag were also present on the occasion.
This Yaduveer is pretengd Wadiyar. His connection with beducation was when he paid plenty of USDs to study in a third rate college in Boston, USA.