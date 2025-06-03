Nagarahole Tiger Reserve safari timings, tariffs revised

June 3, 2025

Mysuru: To enhance visitor experience and manage crowd flow, the Forest Department has revised the safari timings and prices at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, effective June 1.

The changes apply to all three safari centres in the Tiger Reserve Antharsanthe zone: Kakanakote (Dammanakatte), Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk and Nanachi Gate near Kutta in Kodagu district.

Among these, the Kakanakote Safari Centre near the Kabini backwaters has consistently attracted the most visitors. Due to overwhelming demand, many tourists were often left without tickets.

The revised schedule and rates are expected to address this issue by increasing accessibility, a move that has been welcomed by wildlife enthusiasts.

At the Kakanakote Centre in H.D. Kote taluk, the earlier three-hour bus safari, priced at Rs. 865 for adults and Rs. 430 for children, has been replaced by two-hour slots. Jeep safaris, previously priced at Rs. 855 per person, have also undergone changes.

As per the new timings, safaris will now be held in four slots: 6 am to 8 am, 8.15 am to 10.15 am, 2.15 pm to 4:15 pm and 4.30 pm to 6.30 PM. The revised fare for the bus safari is Rs. 600 for adults and Rs. 300 for children, while the jeep safari now costs Rs. 1000 per person.

At the Veeranahosahalli Gate in Hunsur taluk, bus safaris are conducted from 6.15 am to 9.45 am and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. The ticket prices have been standardised at Rs. 600 for adults and Rs. 300 for children. Jeep safaris here are also priced at Rs. 1000 per person.

Similarly, the Nanachi Gate Safari Centre near Kutta offers four safari slots daily — 6 am to 8 am, 8.15 am to 10.15 am, 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The updated ticket fares mirror those at the other centres: Rs. 600 for adults and Rs. 300 for children for the bus safari and Rs. 1000 per person for the jeep safari.

The camera charges have also been updated. DSLR cameras without telephoto lenses (70mm–200mm) can be used free of cost. For lenses between 200 mm and 500mm, a fee of Rs. 1000 plus GST will be levied. For lenses above 500mm, the charge is Rs. 1500 plus 18 percent GST.

The revised structure aims to streamline safari operations and ensure more access for visitors in peak wildlife tourism season.

Revised safari rates