Mysuru-Chennai bullet train project gains momentum

June 3, 2025

Land acquisition in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh nearing completion: NHSRCL Managing Director

Bengaluru: In a significant push to enhance connectivity from Mysuru to Chennai, the Central Government has accelerated the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train project.

The ambitious high-speed rail corridor, spanning approximately 435 kilometres, aims to drastically reduce travel time between the three major cities.

The project, led by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), will feature a dedicated bullet train track designed for speeds up to 350 km per hour. Once operational, the train is expected to cut the current travel time of 6 hours and 30 minutes to just 2 hours and 25 minutes between Mysuru and Chennai.

NHSRCL Managing Director Nishant Singhal, after inspecting land acquisition activities along the Andhra-Karnataka border, confirmed that the process has picked up speed following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A dedicated rail corridor will be built for the bullet train,” NHSRCL Managing Director Nishant Singhal said, highlighting that the route will pass through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, with a total of nine stations planned across the three States.

One of the key stretches of the project includes a 77-kilometre segment running through Palamaner and Bangarupalem in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, with a proposed station near Ramapuram (Palamaner).

Land acquisition activities are actively underway in 41 villages, involving around 876 farmers. Stone markers have already been placed and preliminary notices are being issued to landowners detailing the extent of land required.

Survey work and utility mapping are in progress, with NHSRCL awarding contracts for the preparation of General Alignment Drawings, identification of overhead, underground and overground utilities and locating suitable sites for power substations. The corridor will also feature several elevated bridges to ensure smooth, uninterrupted operation of the bullet train.

The alignment is being planned along the Bangalore-Chennai expressway between Hoskote near Bangalore, Karnataka and Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

While land acquisition in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is nearing completion, the process has also begun in Karnataka. Officials say once land acquisition is finalised, the project will move into the construction phase at full speed.

At present, the fastest train on this route is the Vande Bharat Express, which takes 6.5 hours to cover the distance between Chennai and Mysuru. The bullet train promises to redefine this commute, drastically cutting down travel time and boosting economic activity across the region.