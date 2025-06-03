IPL 2025 awaits a new winner

June 3, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Punjab Kings in finals today at 7.30 pm

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (June 3) at 7.30 pm (IST).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have never won the IPL. RCB has reached the IPL final thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) and returned home without a trophy. On the other hand, Punjab has earned a spot in the final for the first time in 11 years. In 2014, Punjab made its way into the final but fell short against the eventual winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Bengaluru and Punjab have played 36 IPL matches against each other so far. However, nothing separates the two as both teams have won 18 each.

Enroute to the final, the two teams locked horns in the Qualifier-1 as well, where it was RCB who emerged triumphant, beating PBKS by 8 wickets in a one-sided contest.

However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have since beaten 5-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier-2 to earn another contest against Rajat Patidar’s team.

Reserve Day: Unlike Qualifier-1, Qualifier-2 and Eliminator, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kept a Reserve Day in place for the IPL 2025 final. If the match isn’t possible today due to rain, it will be completed on Wednesday (May 4).

If final is washed out on Reserve Day too, the team that finished higher in the league stage will be crowned champion. This means Punjab Kings would go on to lift the title.