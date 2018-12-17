Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot take oath as CMs

Bhopal/ Jaipur/Raipur: Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath was sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh this afternoon. Nath is also the Chief of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to him in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

Earlier this morning, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur. Also, Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Former PM Manmohan Singh was among others who attended the ceremony. Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada were also present on the stage when Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot and Pilot in Jaipur’s Albert Hall.

Chhattisgarh will also get a new Chief Minister today. Chhattisgarh Congress Legislature Party Leader Bhupesh Baghel will take oath as Chief Minister in the State capital Raipur in the evening. The swearing-in ceremonies in Jaipur, Raipur and Bhopal provided a platform to showcase the Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

