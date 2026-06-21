Kambala set to debut at Mysuru Dasara this year 

June 21, 2026

Potential locations: Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Vijayanagar 4th Stage and near Outer Ring Road at Sathagalli

Mysuru: Kambala, the traditional buffalo race of coastal Karnataka, is set to be one of the major attractions of this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Chairing a preliminary meeting with officials at his office in Siddarthanagar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said this would be the first time that the District Administration would organise a Kambala event as part of Dasara festivities.

He recalled that although plans had been made to host Kambala during last year’s Dasara, the proposal had to be dropped because no suitable venue could be identified.

“This year, nearly three months ahead of Dasara, we have identified three possible locations: Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Vijayanagar 4th Stage and an area near Sathagalli Ring Road. The event requires at least seven acres of land. Adequate parking facilities, viewers gallery and space for organisers and buffaloes must also be provided,” he said.

Lakshmikanth Reddy appointed the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the Nodal Officer of the Dasara Kambala Sub-Committee and directed officials to finalise a venue that meets all requirements.

ZP CEO Ukesh Kumar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Karnataka State Kambala Association General Secretary Vijay Kumar, Bengaluru Kambala Working President Muralidhar Rai and other officials attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister, had expressed his intention to include Kambala in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations while attending the Muloor-Addoor Gurupura Kambala in Dakshina Kannada last year.

Though Kambala was expected to be part of last year’s Dasara festivities, the proposal could not materialise due to logistical constraints. With the State Government now placing greater emphasis on tourism, particularly coastal tourism, efforts are being made to successfully host the traditional sporting event during this year’s celebrations.