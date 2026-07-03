‘Kambala sport belongs to Coastal region, not Mysuru’ 

July 3, 2026

Activists cite environment, drought, Mysuru Dasara’s traditional character

Mysuru: Leaders of various organisations have opposed the proposal to organise Kambala as part of this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations, arguing that the event would involve unnecessary expenditure and environmental damage.

At a meeting convened under the banner of Parisarakkagi Naavu at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday evening, representatives of several organisations unanimously resolved to launch a protest demanding that Kambala be dropped from Dasara.

A core committee was constituted to spearhead the agitation, and it was decided to stage a protest at the proposed Kambala venue near the VTU College at Sathagalli.

Veteran writer Horeyala Doreswamy said that with Karnataka facing the threat of drought, Dasara should be celebrated in a simple and symbolic manner this year. Recalling that there had been occasions when Dasara was a low-key affair, he said, “Kambala is a sport that requires a lot of water. There is no need to damage Mysuru’s environment to conduct it.”

‘Do not commercialise’

K.V. Banu Prashanth said Dasara, a centuries-old tradition, was gradually being commercialised. “Tomorrow, they may even bring Jallikattu here. Priority should be preserving tradition, not commercialising the festival,” he remarked.

Leela Shivakumar said Kambala is intrinsically linked to the coastal region of Dakshina Kannada and should continue to be held there. Ravi echoed the sentiment, saying transporting nearly 200 buffaloes from Dakshina Kannada to Mysuru would undermine the sport’s geographical and cultural identity.

‘Transplanting culture’

Retired officer M.G. Sadanandaiah observed that while cultural exchange is welcome, traditions rooted in a particular geography should not be transplanted elsewhere. He said the growing number of events during Dasara was diluting the festival’s originality and significance.

Farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra clarified that no one was opposing Kambala as a sport, but only its inclusion in the Mysuru Dasara. “People’s opinion must be respected in a democracy. With drought looming, there must be a low-key Dasara,” he said.

Heritage expert Dr. N.S. Rangaraju said those interested in witnessing Kambala should visit Dakshina Kannada, where it has evolved as a traditional folk sport. “The proposal to organise it during Mysuru Dasara should be dropped,” he added.

Retired Major General Sudhir Vombatkere called for collecting public opinion, preparing a comprehensive action plan and submitting objections to the CM.

Among those present were Team Mysuru’s Gokul Govardhan, advocate Anantharaju, farmer leader Manju Kiran, environmentalist Bhanu Mohan, Parisarakkagi Naavu General Secretary Parashuramegowda, educationist Prof. Nabijan, Raitha Sangha Secretary Hosakote Basavaraju, Kannada Kriya Samiti’s Siddegowda, Kannada activist Srinivasamithra, activists Leela Shivakumar, Prabha Nandeesh, Anjana, Prabha, Swapna, Gayathri, Sumalatha, Guruswamy, Akbar, Bangara Nayak, Ganesh, Om Shivacharan, S. Shailajesha and Ugranarasimhegowda, besides advocates Aishwarya, Umesh Gowda, Ramu and Prabhakar.