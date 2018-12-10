Kanaganamaradi Bus Tragedy: Absconding bus driver arrested after 15 days
News

Kanaganamaradi Bus Tragedy: Absconding bus driver arrested after 15 days

Mandya: Pandavapura Police have succeeded in nabbing the driver of the private bus that plunged into Visvesvaraya Canal at Kanaganamaradi in Pandavapura taluk which resulted in the   death of 30 people.

The driver, identified as Shivanna, a native of Holalu village in the taluk, was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday. He had gone absconding soon after the incident.

It may be recalled that the bus tragedy took place on Nov.24 afternoon which snuffed out 30 lives. Only four persons, including driver Shivanna, conductor Pandu, Lohit, a boy from Vadesamudra and Girish survived.

According to the report from the Regional Transport Officials, it was confirmed that negligence on the part of the driver had led to the tragedy.

Pandavapura Police, who had formed two teams to trace and nab the driver, arrested him on Saturday in Bengaluru.

According to Police sources, driver Shivanna would be produced before a Court today after interrogating him.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 10, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching