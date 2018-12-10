No Parking rule does not apply to this Tiger !

Mysuru: Policemen who break the law, just like the rest of us, should face consequences for their actions. They are not above the law and are held to a higher standard in upholding the law. And that’s why it becomes news when Policemen break the law like this one where a towing vehicle (Tiger) is spotted parked next to a ‘No Parking’ signboard.

These Tigers spread terror on the city roads towing away two-wheelers and four-wheelers that are parked in No Parking Zones and even if a vehicle user parks his vehicle in such a place for a moment or two, these Tigers lurk from the corners and the “rule enforcers” take away the vehicle in the blink of an eye. The violator then has to go to the jurisdictional Police Station and cough up a fine to get the vehicle released.

The photograph of this particular Tiger parked bang in front of Devaraja Traffic Police has been clicked on Dec. 8 evening by a youth and he has uploaded the same in social media where netizens have commented that law does not apply to Tigers.

One of the netizens has commented thus: “More than the Tiger deep in jungles, we fear Tigers that roam around streets of Mysuru, taking away vehicles in a jiffy. Is there any law to control these Tigers who often violate rules? What action does the Police Top Brass take against these violators?”

Policemen receive extensive training to earn the right to wear the uniforms, arms and other fatigues and they face unique pressures and navigate risky situations every day. Also, they are asked to put their lives on the line to keep people safe. “But this does not give them an excuse to violate law when the common man is heavily penalised for even a small parking violation. If no action is taken against violations by men in uniform, then the Police will lose the moral right to question other violators,” a resident said.

