Kannada reverberates at Oval Grounds

November 2, 2023

District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa calls for exploring possibilities of conserving Kannada by promoting its usage on Apps too; District-level Kannada Rajyotsava Award conferred on 50 personalities

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said: “Kannada land and language has a rich history spanning 2,000 years as is evident with several historical inscriptions to corroborate the fact that it was spoken by people during those times.”

Delivering his address during 68th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised on a grand scale by the District Administration and Zilla Panchayat at Oval Grounds here yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said: “48 Kannada works were found in Halmidi inscription, the first such inscription of the language found in 450 AD. There is also a mention of expansion of Kannada-speaking land in ‘Kaviraja Marga,’ the first Kannada literary work published in 850 AD.”

On the cusp of 21st century, Kannada language along with the touch of modernity has retained its identity. The soil and language of the land has its own distinct pomp and gaiety. Hence we should uphold culture of the region, said Dr. Mahadevappa.

Even amid the pace of technology and to ensure that Kannada won’t lag behind due to the advent of digital world, the Government has introduced several programmes. Unicode font, usage of Kannada on Cell Phone and even in Braille language and development of software in Kannada are among many such programmes.

It is worth notable that, Kannada is widely used in social media networks too. We should also explore the possibilities of using the service of taxi aggregator and also food delivery apps, said Dr. Mahadevappa.

Earlier, Dr. Mahadevappa unfurled National flag and Kannada flag, followed by the musical renditions of ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ and ‘Jai Kisan’ by Police Band.

As many as 18 various troupes including Mounted Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), District Armed Reserve (DAR), Women’s Police, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bharat Seva Dal, took out a colourful parade.

The highlight was Commander of the Parade, who gave the commands in Kannada on account of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Earlier, the statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari was taken out in procession along with a tableau on ‘Udyoga Khatri Nadige, Susthiradedege’ and folk and cultural troupes and school students, from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, Mysore Palace North Gate to Oval Grounds.

Mayor Shivakumar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh and others were present.