Kannada Sahitya Parishat polls tomorrow
News

November 20, 2021

3 in fray for Mysuru District Unit

Mysore/Mysuru: The City and District has geared up for tomorrow’s (Nov.21) polls for Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the representative body of crores of Kannadigas.

The polls for electing the State President, President of District Units and President of Gadinadu Units will take place tomorrow from 8 am to 4 pm.

As far as Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat poll is concerned, there are three candidates in the fray — Former District President Maddikere Gopal, Immediate Past Hon.Secretary K.S. Nagaraj and writer Bannur K. Raju.

There are 13,760 voters in the District, including 7,781 voters in Mysuru City and Taluk, who form a major chunk of the electorate.  All the voters will be issued two ballot papers — one pink coloured meant for electing District President and the other one white for electing State President. The voters are required to exercise their franchise for both the seats.

The counting of votes in respect of elections for District President will be taken up simultaneously  in the city and at all the Taluk centres after the voting ends at 4 pm tomorrow and the results will be announced late evening the same day (Sunday).

In Mysuru, the voting will take place at  the lone centre at Maharani’s Arts College for Women (7 booths) on JLB Road. In  Hunsur, the voting will take place at Mini Vidhana Soudha; in H.D. Kote at Mini Vidhana Soudha; in Saragur at Taluk Office; in T. Narasipur at Taluk Office; in K.R. Nagar at Taluk Office; in Bannur at Nada Kacheri; in Periyapatna  at Government PU College on Gonikoppa road and in Nanjangud at Mini Vidhana Soudha, in a total of 17 booths. Mysuru Tahsildar K.R. Rakshit is the Returning Officer for Mysuru, while the Tahsildars of respective taluks will be the Returning Officers of all other taluks in the district.

In respect of polls for the State President, there are 21 candidates in the fray. The State Kannada Sahitya Parishat has an electoral strength of 3,10,109 voters. The counting of votes for State President will be taken up on Nov.24 and the result will be declared the same day.

