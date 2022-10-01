Kannada stars entertain Yuva Dasara crowd amidst rain
Kannada stars entertain Yuva Dasara crowd amidst rain

October 1, 2022

It was a night to remember for hundreds of youths who had gathered at Maharaja’s College Grounds last evening for Yuva Dasara. The evening was marked by the performance of actors, their songs and punching dialogues, recreating the Kannada cinema on stage. Even the rain did not deter the audience and they stayed put, listening to their favourite numbers and dialogues.

The biggest takeaway of the evening was a laser dance by Ukrainian artistes and the Bhadrakaali Avataar by the Signature team. Music director Sadhu Kokila entertained the audience with his typical Kannada humour, dialogue delivery and songs. Actors Upendra, Prajwal Devaraj, Abhishek Ambarish, comedy actor Chikkanna, Darling Krishna, Dheeren Ramkumar, Harshika Poonacha, Nidhi Subbaiah, Krishi Thapanda, Sonu Gowda, Milana Nagaraj, Amritha Iyengar and Manwitha Harish rocked the stage while the audience howled and cheered them.

