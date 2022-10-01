Golf: Amateur Ladies Champion

October 1, 2022

Vidhatri Urs of jwgc, Mysuru, emerged Overall Amateur Ladies Champion at the igu-Rotary Bangalore Amateur Golf Championship which was played at the kga Golf Course.

On day 1, she played 1 under par round of 71 in very windy conditions. On day 2, she played a 3 under par round of 69 in very challenging conditions due to overnight rains. On the final round, she played a level par round to emerge a clear leader over Mannat Barar of Punjab by 3 shots.

She is the first amateur lady golfer to win a cash prize of Rs. 75,000.