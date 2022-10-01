Prize winners of Dasara Sports Meet

October 1, 2022

Following are the medal winners on the first day of the State-level Dasara Sports Meet:

Cycling

Men (80-km): First Prize – K.V. Vyshak of Mysuru, Second – Uday Guled of Vijayapur and Third – Raghavendra Vandala.

Women (50-km): First Prize – Payal Chavan of Vijayapur, Second – Keerthi Nayak of Bagalkot and Third – Chaya N. Nagashetty of Vijayapur.

Fencing

Women (Epee): First Prize – Lakshmi Chinna of Bengaluru, Second – Srividya, Third – Lekhana and Latha.

Women (Foil): First Prize – Syeda of Bengaluru, Second – Amrutha, Third – Dhrutika N. Andan and Fourth – Letitiya Gilbert.

4×400 mts Relay Running Race

Women: First Prize – Team comprising P. Chaitra, Deepashri and H.M. Sahana of Mysuru, Second – Team comprising M. Megha, K. Jyothi, Vachanashri and B. Vybhavi of Belagavi, Third – Team comprising M. Krutika Lakshmi, D. Haripriya, R. Usha and P.J. Sneha of Bengaluru.

Men: First Prize – Team comprising C. Supreeth, M.C. Milan, C. Guruprasad and J. Nataraj of Mysuru, Second – Team comprising M.N. Shivakumar, A. Srinath, B.G. Yashwanth and T.H. Devaiah of Bengaluru, Third – Team comprising Sameer Jamdar, Manikanth Madiwalar, Srinath Dalavi and Prasanna Kumar of Belagavi.

100 mts Running Race

Men: First Prize – Johnathan Samuel George of Bengaluru, Second – Suman Kulal of Mysuru and Third – Susarla Shreyas of Bengaluru.

Women: First Prize – H.R. Navami of Mysuru, Second – P.J. Sneha of Bengaluru and Third – R. Harshini of Mysuru.

800 mts Running Race

Men: First Prize – T.H. Devaiah of Bengaluru, Second – Akash Golar of Bengaluru Rural and Third – K.A. Bharath.

Women: First Prize – H.M. Sahana of Mysuru, Second – R. Usha of Bengaluru and Third – P. Chaitra of Mysuru.

Shotput

Women: First Prize – Shilpa of Mysuru, Second – Niveditha of Bengaluru and Third – Brinda S. Gowda of Bengaluru.

Men: First Prize – B. Manush of Mysuru, Second – Rahul Kashyap of Mysuru and Third – Balakundi Karthik of Bengaluru.

Long Jump

Women: First Prize – Sridevika of Mysuru, Second – Smitha Kakatkar of Belagavi and Third – Reshma of Belagavi.

Men: First Prize – R. Radhakrishnan of Bengaluru, Second – Jaffar Khan Soukar of Belagavi and Third – Syed Irfan of Bengaluru Rural.

Swimming

400 mts Freestyle: First Prize – N. Dhonish of Mysuru, Second – B. Manoj Nayak of Bengaluru and Third – Aneesh Achutha of Bengaluru.

100 mts Butterfly: First – Karthikeyan Nair of Bengaluru, Second – Raj Vinayak of Bengaluru and Third – Manikantan Lakshmishan of Bengaluru Rural.

200 mts Backstroke: First – B. Jathin of Bengaluru, Second – K. Kushal of Bengaluru and Third – Sanath Avadooth Ananth Bhat of Belagavi.

100 mts Backstroke: First – Manikanta Lakshman of Bengaluru Rural, Second – Surya Joyappa of Mysuru and Third – Shreyas Manjunath of Bengaluru.

200 mts Individual: First – Raj Vinayak of Bengaluru, Second – B. Jathin of Bengaluru and Third – Surya Joyappa.

Air Pistol

Men: Imroz Ahamed – Gold, Jonathan Gavi – Silver and Rakshit Shastri – Bronze.

Women: Semal Fathima – Gold, Poorvi Naik – Silver and Vinutha Lakamanahalli – Bronze.

Air Rifle

Men: Akash Prasad Nonia – Gold, Ram Ayalasomayajula – Silver and Pavan K. Rao – Bronze.