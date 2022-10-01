Get your adrenaline rushing with adventure activities

October 1, 2022

Water sports at KRS Backwaters

Rappelling at Chamundi Vihar Stadium

Chamundi Hill steps climbing

Adventure sports are part of Dasara festivities this year once more with a slew of adrenaline-pumping events on the line-up. There has been a growing trend of people willing to engage in adventure sports while they travel to their favourite tourist destinations.

Considering this upward trend, the District Administration has given more options to give tourists an overall package in the form of tourism and adventure this Dasara. All the adventure activities which began on Sept. 30 concludes on Oct. 6.

The General Thimmaiah National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA), which usually conducts adventure activities including terrestrial and water sports, is conducting similar events, aiming at making Mysuru a destination for adventure activities.

The Administration has chosen the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) for water sports while adventure sports will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium. At the KRS backwaters, water sports will be conducted at Unduwadi village (near Blue Lagoon) and according to organiser Dinesh Suvarna, KRS is being projected as the next water sports destination after a series of boating races in recent months.

Adventure sports are an initiative of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and GETHNAA and activities will be conducted daily from 9 am to 5 pm till Oct. 6. The posters of the adventure sports were released by Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan on Thursday.

The Dasara Adventure Sports Sub-Committee has announced the fee for each water sport. Jet skiing costs Rs. 250, while a speed boat ride would cost Rs. 150 and a banana boat ride will cost Rs. 200. Bumper Ride will cost Rs. 250 while kayaking will have a ticket price of Rs. 100. Rafting will cost Rs. 50 per person and challenge rope activities will cost Rs. 50 per person.

The adventure sports that will be conducted at Chamundi Vihar Stadium include zipline, jumaring and rappelling. Those interested can come directly to the venues and fill up forms and participate in the activities.

A Chamundi Hill step climbing competition will be on Oct. 2 and it will be conducted in four categories such as junior boys and girls up to 16 years, men and women. Senior citizens cannot participate in this due to the risk factor.

Prizes have been allotted for each category and the first prize winner in junior boys and girls will get Rs. 3,000, Rs. 2,000 for second place and Rs. 1,000 for third place. The first prize in the men and women’s categories is Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 second and Rs. 2,000 third. Interested persons can register their names between 6 am and 7 am at the foot of Chamundi Hill. For details on water sports, call Shabbir at 89715-53337 and for details of Chamundi Vihar Stadium activities, call Muniraju on 78999-41661/ 94803-83764.