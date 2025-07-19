Karnatak vocal concert at Mysore Vasudevacharya’s House on July 20
News

Karnatak vocal concert at Mysore Vasudevacharya’s House on July 20

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidu. Priyanka Kannamadakala from Bengaluru will be presenting a Karnatak vocal concert at the heritage house of Mysore Vasudevacharya in Agrahara here on July 20 at 10.30 am.

She will be accompanied by Vid. Tumkur Yashaswee  on violin and Vid.  Prithvi Krishna  on mridanga. 

Vidu. Priyanka was initiated into Karnatak music by gurus Vid. Veeraswamy and Vidu. Latha Shyam. She is currently getting advanced lessons under the tutelage of Vidu. Usha Srinivasan. A B.E. from J.N.T.U., Hyderabad, she also has a Master of Arts (Music) from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam.

Trained under Vid. Mahadevappa, Maestros Mysore Nagaraj and Dr. Manjunath, Vid. Tumkur Yashaswee is at present under the tutelage of Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy and Vid. Bhaskar. He has completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Music at University of Mysore.

Having received his initial training from Vid. Byrappa, Vid.  Prithvi Krishna has also learnt under Vid. M.S. Ramaiah, Vid. M.A. Krishnamurthy and received advanced training under Vid. Mannargudi Easwaran.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching