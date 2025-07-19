Karnatak vocal concert at Mysore Vasudevacharya’s House on July 20

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidu. Priyanka Kannamadakala from Bengaluru will be presenting a Karnatak vocal concert at the heritage house of Mysore Vasudevacharya in Agrahara here on July 20 at 10.30 am.

She will be accompanied by Vid. Tumkur Yashaswee on violin and Vid. Prithvi Krishna on mridanga.

Vidu. Priyanka was initiated into Karnatak music by gurus Vid. Veeraswamy and Vidu. Latha Shyam. She is currently getting advanced lessons under the tutelage of Vidu. Usha Srinivasan. A B.E. from J.N.T.U., Hyderabad, she also has a Master of Arts (Music) from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam.

Trained under Vid. Mahadevappa, Maestros Mysore Nagaraj and Dr. Manjunath, Vid. Tumkur Yashaswee is at present under the tutelage of Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy and Vid. Bhaskar. He has completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Music at University of Mysore.

Having received his initial training from Vid. Byrappa, Vid. Prithvi Krishna has also learnt under Vid. M.S. Ramaiah, Vid. M.A. Krishnamurthy and received advanced training under Vid. Mannargudi Easwaran.