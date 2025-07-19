Session on ‘Scientific insight into Stress Management’

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), Mysuru Branch, had organised a session titled “Scientific Insight Into Stress Management”, featuring Prof. Suttur S. Malini, Chairperson of the Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, as the main speaker.

The session was held at Hotel Le Ruchi the Prince, Mysuru.

With over 24 years of academic experience and recognition as a TEDx Speaker, Prof. Malini captivated the audience by unveiling the intricate science behind stress and its physiological impact.

Her talk provided practical strategies rooted in biological understanding to manage stress effectively and prevent stress-induced damage to the human body. She explained how stress activates specific internal mechanisms and chemical pathways within the body, influencing both mental and physical well-being.

The session witnessed participation from professionals across industries, academic institutions and wellness advocates.