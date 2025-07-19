Hadapada Appanna Jayanti in city on July 22
News

Hadapada Appanna Jayanti in city on July 22

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration in association with  Kannada and Culture Department has organised the birth anniversary of Hadapada Appanna, a social reformer of the 12th century and a close associate of Basavanna, on July 22 at Kiru Rangamandira, Kalamandira premises at 11.30 am.

District Minister and Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate.  Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will preside.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh; H.D. Kote MLA and Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts  Anil Chikkamadu; CESC Chairman A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda; Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Manasa and others will be present.

MPs Yaduveer Wadiyar and Sunil Bose will be the chief guests.

Legislators Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Madhu G. Madegowda, T.S. Srivatsa, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, D. Ravishankar, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, G.D. Harish Gowda, C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan and CADA Chairman P. Mariswamy will be the guests.

City writer and lecturer Kiran Sidlehalli will deliver a lecture  on Hadapada Appanna.

