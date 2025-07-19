Defunct rain gauges across Karnataka: Repairs worth Rs. 19.89 crore finally get Cabinet approval

July 19, 2025

Kushalnagar: The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the repair and replacement of 1,530 Telemetric Rain Gauges (TRGs) that are currently defunct across the State at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level. The upgrade, aimed at strengthening the State’s disaster preparedness, will cost Rs. 19.89 crore.

At the Cabinet meeting held on July 17, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Ministers acknowledged the urgent need to repair and restore these critical devices, which play a key role in disaster management.

Installed in every Gram Panchayat, TRGs are essential tools for the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and allied agencies to issue early warnings for rainfall and floods, coordinate disaster responses and protect lives and property. However, many rain-prone districts have been left vulnerable due to the non-functioning of these devices.

On June 1, 2025, Star of Mysore had published a report titled ‘Weather monitoring network in disrepair: Most rain gauges in key districts defunct’, revealing that over 3,533 of the 6,533 TRGs (54 percent) were non-functional. In Mysuru alone, 158 of the 280 TRGs were defunct; in Kodagu, 56 of 107; and in Mandya, 109 of 243.

At present, 43 TRGs are non-functional in Kodagu. However, when SOM wrote the report, the number was 56. Following the report, 13 units have been repaired.

TRGs consist of solar-powered sensors enclosed in weatherproof units, designed to record rainfall, humidity, wind speed, thunder and lightning. They transmit real-time data directly to the KSNDMC headquarters in Bengaluru.

Yet, a large number of these units have been offline for over two years, due to a lack of maintenance and replacement. In the absence of ground-level data, KSNDMC has had to rely on automated predictions based on historical patterns and inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) — models that are often too broad and can result in dangerously inaccurate alerts.

KSNDMC officials informed SOM that of the 107 TRGs in Kodagu, 64 are operational, 35 are under repair through an Annual Maintenance Contract, and eight have been reported stolen. The Personal Secretary to the Revenue Department has assured that special funds will be sanctioned to procure replacements for the stolen units.

Now that the Cabinet has approved Rs. 19.89 crore for the TRG upgrade, the Revenue Department is awaiting financial clearance from the Finance Department, which is expected early next week. With tender documents already prepared, officials said tenders would be floated immediately upon approval.

After the tenders are issued, a week’s window will be given for submission and opening. Following due process, the work will be awarded to the selected agency, which will be tasked with restoring 3,533 defunct TRGs within 15 days across the State.