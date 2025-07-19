World Snake Day: Snake Shyam felicitated

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned herpetologist Snake Shyam has said that the misconception about snakes is forcing the people to kill them out of fear. Not all the snakes are venomous, but one should have total awareness, before hacking them to death for no reasons.

Snake Shyam was speaking after receiving a felicitation by KMPK Charitable Trust, organised on account of World Snake Day on July 16 at Akkana Balaga School, Thyagaraja Road in the city.

“The country has over 275 species of snakes and only four among them are venomous. Instead of unnecessary fear, the victims of snake bite should avail immediate treatment at hospital. In most of the cases, the victims die of heart attack, following the snake bite,” advised Snake Shyam. Forest Department is keen towards the conservation of snake species and the people should cooperate with them, added Snake Shyam.

Social activist K. Raghuram Vajpayee said, in Sanatana Dharma snakes are revered as God and Shyam holds the recognition of rescuing 85,000 snakes so far, which is considered as the highest, bringing a distinct status to Mysuru.

Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar and President of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda also spoke.

