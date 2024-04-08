Karnataka first in India to bring theatre into schools

April 8, 2024

Senior Theatre Director Prof. H.S. Umesh says State deserves accolades for this move

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Theatre Director Prof. H.S. Umesh lauded Karnataka for its pioneering initiative in appointing teachers for theatre education in schools, making it the first State in the country to do so.

Speaking at a National Seminar on the ‘Role of Theatre in Effective Education,’ organised by GPIER Theatre Troupe as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises in the city recently, Prof. Umesh remarked on the significance of this development.

“States like West Bengal and Delhi, which boast a rich history of ancient theatre, lack teachers trained in theatrics. Learning should not be confined to a specific age group. Similarly, in theatre, there should be no distinction between elders and youngsters. However, upon closer examination of the history of Indian theatre, doubts arise regarding the existence and activities of children’s theatre,” he observed.

Highlighting the dominance of Western educational philosophy in the Indian education system, Prof. Umesh underscored that reports from various commissions, including those chaired by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Mudaliar and Kothari, predominantly focused on college education rather than primary education. “Regrettably, the emphasis on theatre education for children has been lacking in our education system, which is largely influenced by Western values,” Prof. Umesh lamented.

“In light of this, the Karnataka Government’s decision to appoint qualified theatre teachers in schools marks a significant milestone, making Karnataka the first State in the country to prioritise theatre education,” he said.

The National Seminar was inaugurated by Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, in the presence of GPIER Director Mime Ramesh and Abdul Kareem. Educationist Dr. S. Swapna, retired Associate Professor Dr. D. Sheelakumari and Thinker Dr. N. Diwakar participated in the Seminar, contributing to enriching discussions on the role of theatre in education.

Valedictory

In the evening, the valedictory ceremony of the week-long Theatre Festival took place at Kirurangamandira. Renowned theatre personality and Director B. Suresh delivered the valedictory address, imparting insights and reflections on the significance of theatre in contemporary society.

During the ceremony, theatre patron Gowramma and artiste Divya Mahesh Kallathi were honoured for their contributions to the art form. Prof. S.R. Ramesh, a member of Ranga Samaja, H.S. Suresh Babu, theatre personality and V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department, were present.