On Election Habba: Radio jingles, painting contest, video messages

April 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As Karnataka gears up for Ugadi celebrations tomorrow, the Mysuru District Administration and District SVEEP Committee, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls scheduled on Apr. 26, organised an ‘Election Habba’ under the slogan ‘ChunavanaParva, DeshadaGarva’ (Elections: The Biggest Festival and Pride of the Nation) at Kalamandira this morning.

The festival was inaugurated by District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who urged the people to actively participate in the election process by casting their franchise to strengthen democracy.

He highlighted that the district had recorded 70 percent voting during the 2019 LS polls and 75 percent voting in the 2023 Assembly Polls, emphasising the need for a minimum of 85 percent voting in the ensuing polls. He encouraged citizens to report any irregularities through the cVIGIL app, assuring anonymity for the complainants.

Young voters striking a pose to create awareness on voting at the event.

Dr. Rajendra also noted that Braille ballot papers were being provided at polling booths for visually impaired voters, along with vote-from-home facilities for senior citizens and specially- abled individuals.

In addition to the main event, the District Administration and District SVEEP Committee organised a drawing and painting competition for children, providing them with an opportunity to engage creatively.

Furthermore, DC Dr. Rajendra released a poster containing information about various applications developed by the Election Commission of India, along with helpline numbers and other essential details.

Children taking part in the drawing and painting competition organised by the District Administration and District SVEEP Committee at Kalamandira in city this morning.

A signature campaign aimed at ensuring active participation in the election process was also conducted during the event. Video messages from election ambassadors and radio jingles produced by Akashvani were unveiled, along with sign language translations for the specially-abled individuals in attendance.

Mysuru ZP CEO and District SVEEP Committee Chairperson K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru SP Seema Latkar, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, CFRTI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, AIISH Director Prof. M. Pushpavathi, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Field Publicity Officer Shruthi, Akashvani Mysuru Director Ramesh, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, along with Election Ambassadors Krupakar and Senani, ‘Miss Karnataka’ Tanishka Murthy, and Para-athletes M. Mahindra and Madhusudan, were present.