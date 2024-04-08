Congress manifesto mirrors its divisive agenda: C.T. Ravi

April 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ridiculing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for repeatedly questioning Prime Minister Modi’s development works in the past 10 years, former Minister and senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi has challenged the CM to a public debate on his developmental programmes and those of PM Modi.

Addressing reporters at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram this morning, Ravi criticised the Congress manifesto, describing it as reflective of the party’s divisive agenda.

“The Congress manifesto mirrors the agenda of ‘Urban Naxals’. There is a stark contrast between the narratives of UPA’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s vision and that of NDA’s leader Prime Minister Modi. The Lok Sabha polls must focus on national issues, but the Congress is merely targeting Modi, which is nothing but a cheap political strategy,” he said, while also criticising Siddaramaiah for insulting D. Devaraj Urs’ social justice.

Wondering whether Siddaramaiah had forgotten ‘AHINDA’ (an acronym for Minorities, Backward classes, and Dalits), which he used as a platform for meeting his political ends, Ravi maintained that Vokkaligas are nationalists and not pawns in the hands of divisive forces.

Asserting that communal mentality and corruption are the two sides of the Congress party, the BJP leader emphasised that the entire country is rallying behind Modi for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister. Confidently predicting that the BJP will secure victory in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, he expressed optimism about the BJP-led NDA alliance performing well in neighbouring States as well.

Addressing the ongoing differences between JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna and BJP leader Preetham Gowda in Hassan, the leader noted Preetham’s statements expressing every BJP worker’s dedication to re-electing Modi as PM. He reaffirmed the coalition’s prospects of victory in Hassan, one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

While acknowledging the existing discord, he assured that the BJP would strive to reconcile the two leaders, emphasising that BJP votes would not sway toward the Congress under any circumstances and rather it would be the other way around.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP spokesperson Mahesh and others were also present at the press meet.