A record-breaking freight loading, passenger earnings

April 8, 2024

Mysuru Railway Division’s passenger earnings total Rs. 413.73 crore; parcel earnings reach Rs. 10.65 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railways (SWR) has made significant strides in its history, thanks to the dedicated efforts of its team.

The Division has reached unprecedented heights, setting new records in freight loading and passenger earnings, thereby demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Record-breaking freight loading: In the fiscal year 2023-24, the Mysuru Division achieved its highest-ever loading of 11.648 million tonnes (MT), marking a remarkable 22.0 percent increase over the previous year’s record. This outstanding accomplishment underscores the Division’s operational efficiency, surpassing the current fiscal year’s target by an impressive 11.7 percent, as stated in a press release.

Wagon loading: On Mar. 31, 2024, the Division loaded 928 wagons, setting a new record for the highest-ever wagons loaded in a single day, surpassing the previous record set in August 2023.

Monthly loading milestone: In March 2024, the Division loaded 1.145 million tonnes, exceeding the previous monthly record of 1.125 million tonnes set in December 2023. This consistent performance reflects the Division’s operational excellence and dedication to achieving remarkable milestones.

Record iron ore loading: The Mysuru Division achieved a historic milestone in iron ore loading, reaching an unprecedented 9.325 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year’s record by an impressive 33.3 percent.

Moreover, it exceeded the Railway Board’s current fiscal year target by an impressive margin of 27.6 percent, showcasing its adeptness in handling crucial commodities.

On Mar. 31, 2024, the Division loaded 696 wagons of iron ore (12 rakes), surpassing the highest loading recorded in August 2023, illustrating its continuous improvement in managing vital commodities.

Monthly iron ore loading record: The Division established a new record for the highest-ever iron ore loaded in a month, with 0.939 million tonnes loaded in the current month, surpassing the previous record set in August 2023.

Automobile loading record: By the conclusion of the fiscal year 2023-24, the Division loaded 26 rakes of automobiles, surpassing the previous highest record set in the 2021-22 financial year, showcasing its efficiency in handling diverse cargo types.

Unprecedented freight earnings: The Division also achieved its highest-ever freight earnings, totalling Rs. 993.51 crore. This accomplishment represents a commendable 10.8 percent increase over the previous year’s earnings and surpasses the current financial year’s target by 0.7 percent, underscoring the Division’s financial acumen and revenue generation capabilities.

Passenger earnings: During FY 2023-24, the Division achieved passenger earnings totalling Rs. 413.73 crore, surpassing the previous year’s earnings by an impressive 9.3 percent, underscoring its dedication to providing excellent passenger service.

Parcel earnings: In the current fiscal year, the Division demonstrated a significant increase in parcel earnings, reaching Rs. 10.65 crore, a notable surge of 25.29 percent compared to the previous year, showcasing its efficiency in handling parcel services.

Ticket checking earnings: As of March 2024, ticket checking earnings amounted to Rs. 8.06 crore, marking a commendable 14.48 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, according to a press release from J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Public Relations Officer.

SWR Mysuru Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal has appreciated the dedication and hard work of all officers, supervisors, staff, loading parties and passengers in achieving these remarkable milestones.