Yaduveer Wadiyar intensifies campaign in small, remote pockets of Kodagu

April 8, 2024

Focuses on safeguarding environment, PM Modi’s vision, Centre’s transformative programmes

Madikeri: The BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, Yaduveer Wadiyar, has intensified his campaign in Kodagu. Venturing into remote areas of the district, he has opted for micro-meetings with party workers, leaders and residents alike, eschewing the traditional mass public gatherings typically held at commercial centres.

In these exclusive settings, Yaduveer articulated his vision for Kodagu, fostering opportunities for participants and the general public to engage directly with him and exchange ideas on sustainable development.

With Kodagu experiencing adverse environmental impacts, such as heightened temperatures in its typically cooler climate, discussions on preserving the region’s ecological balance took centre stage.

15 to 16 events daily

Yaduveer’s two-day itinerary comprises approximately 15 to 16 events daily, featuring corner meetings, interactions with the BJP cadre and engagements with the public. Yesterday’s schedule included 16 meetings spanning Ponnampet, Hudikeri, Birunani, T. Shettigeri, Srimangala, Kutta, Balale, Tithimathi, Gonikoppal, among others, with Yaduveer engaging with citizens at various public venues, including bus stands and temples.

In his campaign efforts, Yaduveer is accompanied by former MLAs K.G. Bopaiah, M.P. Appachu Ranjan and a contingent of leaders. Together, they are engaging with senior political figures from the Kodava and Gowda communities, as well as representatives from other demographics in village settings.

Recognising the unique demographic and caste dynamics of Kodagu, Yaduveer has redirected his focus to the region. His speeches and discussions, whether in Mysuru or Kodagu, are centred around the vision of a Developed India by 2047, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Viksit Bharat sankalp

This vision encapsulated as Viksit Bharat, serves as the cornerstone of Yaduveer’s campaign, resonating with constituents across diverse backgrounds and communities. Alongside Yaduveer’s addresses, local BJP leaders are amplifying the transformative initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, such as the historic abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

They are also critiquing what they perceive as the detrimental impact of the Congress Government’s ‘freebie’ policy on Karnataka’s finances. Additionally, they are condemning the alleged corruption of Congress leaders spanning from Independence to the present day, as well as what they label as ‘anti-national’ actions by elected representatives affiliated with the Congress party.

These narratives form a crucial part of the BJP’s messaging strategy, aiming to garner support and sway public opinion in the lead-up to the elections. The BJP is attempting to win back the voter support it lost during the last Assembly elections.

Meetings were also held at Ponnampet, Kirugur, Balayamundur, Hudikeri, Birunani, T. Shettigeri, Srimangala, Kutta, Nalkeri, K. Badaga, Kanoor, Balele, Nittur, Ponnappasante, Thithimathi, Mayamudi, Devarapura, Gonikoppa, Aruvathokkalu, Hathur, Chennayyanakote, Pollibetta, Maldare, Siddapura, Karmad, Ammathi, Hosur, Bilugunda, Kanndangala, Chembebellur, Kakotuparambu, Kadanoor, Kedamullur, Bittangala, Arji, Betoli and B. Shettigeri.