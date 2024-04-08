Congress candidate Lakshmana campaigns at Kukkarahalli Lake

April 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency M. Lakshmana, along with his supporters, visited Kukkarahalli Lake here yesterday and sought the support of morning walkers and joggers.

Stating that he was committed for the overall development of the Constituency, Lakshmana said that over the past few years he had fought over various issues prevailing in the society including the construction of proposed Thermal Power Plant at Chamalapura.

“I am contesting the upcoming LS polls with an intention to continue my services to the people and the society,” he said.

Later, during his election campaign at Kanakagiri, he said that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar were serious about Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat with Siddaramaiah announcing various welfare schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Shoe Bhagya, Vidyasiri, Manasvini, Indira Canteen during his previous term.

“CM Siddaramaiah was also responsible for starting five new hospitals including Jayadeva Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and District Hospital in Mysuru. This apart, new student hostels and new Maharani’s College was also constructed for the benefit of poor girl students,” he noted.

Stating that on Congress coming to power at the Centre will witness various welfare schemes being implemented, Lakshmana said that welfare programmes such as Yuva Nyay Guarantee scheme which promises jobs with Rs. 1 lakh salary for qualified youths, Rs. 1 lakh every year for women under Mahila Nyay Scheme, loan wavier under Farmer Nyay scheme, 200 days of guarantee work with Rs. 400 per day wage and nation-wide caste census to provide facilities for the needy were among the promises that the Party had promised ahead of LS polls.

Former Mayors Purushotham, B.K. Prakash and T.B. Chikkanna, former ZP President B.M. Ramu, former ZP Member Beerihundi Basavanna, former Corporators K.V. Mallesh and Bhaskar and others accompanied him.