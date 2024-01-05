BE student from Kodagu ends life in Bengaluru
January 5, 2024

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old student, who was pursuing his engineering course, committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s gun at his house in Bhavani Nagar, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishu Uthappa, a native of Kodagu, who was pursuing his first year BE course at RR College in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru.

Vishu’s father Thammapaiah works as a gunman at NICE Company and when Thammapaiah had gone out of the house, Vishu shot himself on his chest with his father’s gun.

Vishu later called his father and told him that he would not commit mistakes in future and wept bitterly. Shocked over this, Thammapaiah rushed to the house only to see his son lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors said that he had died in a few minutes after shooting himself.

Peenya Police have registered a case.

