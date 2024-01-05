Miscreants in the guise of Mumbai Police cheat research girl student

January 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Miscreants, in the guise of Mumbai Police, have cheated a research student of Rs. 98,887 in city.

The girl student, who was cheated is V. Arpitha, a resident of Siddarthanagar here. The miscreants, who called Arpitha on her phone from Mob: 77139-21767, introduced themselves as Mumbai Police, told her that a parcel in her name has been rejected besides informing her that the parcel contained drugs and expired passports.

They then got Rs. 98,887 transferred from her citing verification and have cheated her.

Cheating on the pretext of providing loan: In another case, online fraudsters have cheated a 33-year-old woman of Rs. 96,900 on the pretext of providing loan. The woman, who was cheated is P.B. Bhavya, who is staying at Nimishambha PG accommodation in Saraswathipuram here.

The fraudsters, who called Bhavya from Mob: 90382-24212, introduced themselves as representatives of Reliance Finance Company. Stating that they would be providing loan to her, the fraudsters collected details of her Aadhaar card, PAN card and Bank pass book and later got Rs. 96,900 transferred from her as GST and other fee, thus cheating her. Both cases have been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.