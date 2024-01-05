Musicians from Europe to present Fusion Concert in city on Jan. 6

January 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A special Fusion Concert, as part of a three-day International Workshop, by world renowned musicians from HKU University, Netherlands, is being organised by the University College of Fine Arts (UCFA), University of Mysore (UoM), at its premises on Jan. 6 at 10 am.

The team of brilliant musicians from Europe will be presenting a unique Fusion Concert with acclaimed Violinist Dr. Mysore Manjunath, Head of the Department of Music at Fine Arts College.

UoM Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. N.K. Lokanath will be the chief guest and the event will be presided over by College Principal Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs.

Performing artistes

Prof. Ned Mcgowan (Netherlands): Ned McGowan is a renowned composer, flautist, researcher and teacher. Known for rhythmical vitality and technical virtuosity, his music has won awards and been performed at Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw and other halls and festivals around the world by many orchestras, ensembles and soloists. As a flautist, he plays classical, contemporary and improvisation concerts internationally and his contrabass flute concerts are popular across the globe.

Dr. Hyekyung Lee (Korea): A well-known composer/ pianist, Hyekyung Lee’s music has been described as “virtuosic fantasy where continuous rhythmic motion smoothly joined contrasting moods and effectively propelled from one section to another, showing a penchant for colourful timbres, expressive lines and lively rhythmic interaction of instruments.”

She has written works for diverse genres and media, from toy piano to concertos, and from electronic music to works for children’s choir. She has received many prestigious awards — Eastern Music Festival Orchestra, Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Columbus Symphony Youth String Orchestra, to name a few.

Laurent Peckels (Luxembourg): Laurent Peckels is a bass player, app developer and music teacher from Luxembourg. He has done his Master in Music, a Master in Law, and a Master’s from the esteemed HEC Business School in Paris.

He teaches music at the Maastricht Conservatorium while concurrently studying South-Indian Rhythmical Techniques at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. His notable projects include ‘PercussionTutor’ and the upcoming ‘FlamencoTutor’ app, featuring Grammy Award winner Niño de Los Reyes.

Lydie Thonnard (Belgium): Lydie Thonnard, a multifaceted musician, had an affinity towards music from her childhood which led her to the Royal Conservatory of Liège where she studied the transverse flute with Toon Fret. During these years, she devoted herself particularly to chamber music and developed a taste for improvisation. She has participated in various musical projects in Ecuador, Morocco and India.

Percussion artistes

Gilles Carlier (Belgium): Gilles Carlier began playing clarinet and piano at the age of five. Around 15, he was introduced to Jazz which changed his vision of music forever. A graduate of the Tournai Conservatory, he entered the clarinet class of the Royal Conservatory of Brussels. Currently, he is completing a specialised Master’s degree in jazz piano at the Koninklijk Conservatorium van Brussel. He teaches in a Music Academy, plays in various groups and composes for musical bands and for his trio project.

B.C. Manjunath (India): B.C. Manjunath is a globally-renowned Indian mridanga player, active in Indian classical music as well as Jazz and world music genres. He is also known as a practitioner and proponent of Konnakol, including via online videos exploring mathematical structures through the practice, including the Fibonacci Tala.

Pramath Kiran (India): Pramath Kiran, a well-known percussionist from South of India, hails from a family of art connoisseurs.

He is well-known for his rhythmic expressions through various percussion instruments. His mastery over tabla, morching, drums and creative percussions has mesmerised music lovers everywhere.

The special concert on Jan. 6 is open to public. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2419586 or Mob: 87228-56848.