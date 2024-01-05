Last rites of Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya held

January 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The last rites of Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya, SM (Retd.), who passed away yesterday at the age of 87 in his farm at K. Hemmanahalli, was held at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage in city this afternoon.

The body was kept at Mukthidama from 10.30 am to 12 noon for the people to pay their last respects during which officials from various Government Departments including the Police, placed wreaths and paid their last respects.

ECHS Officer Commodore M.K. Singh, NCC officials and ex-Servicemen also paid their last respects, following which the cremation took place.