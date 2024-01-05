Last rites of Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya held
News

Last rites of Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya held

January 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The last rites of Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya, SM (Retd.), who passed away yesterday at the age of 87 in his farm at K. Hemmanahalli, was held at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage in city this afternoon.

The body was kept at Mukthidama from 10.30 am to 12 noon for the people to pay their last respects during which officials from various Government Departments including the Police, placed wreaths and paid their last respects.

ECHS Officer Commodore M.K. Singh, NCC officials and ex-Servicemen also paid their last respects, following which the cremation took place.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching