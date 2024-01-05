Airstrip construction at Kushalnagar in Kodagu

January 5, 2024

Revenue Minister assures speedy land transfer

Bengaluru: In a significant development, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has committed to expeditiously transferring the necessary land for the construction of an airstrip in Kodagu District to the District Administration.

This assurance followed a meeting held yesterday at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru, presided over by Krishna Byre Gowda and attended by Kodagu District In-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju.

The Kodagu District Administration conducted a comprehensive land survey for the proposed airstrip near Kushalnagar. Initially, a 49.5-acre plot near Sainik School, Kushalnagar (Koodige) at Doddathoor village, bordering Basavanathoor village, was identified in the first survey.

However, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) deemed it insufficient, prompting a re-survey. The second survey identified over 130 acres of land at Dodda Aluvara village near Koodige, within the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department, addressing the need for additional space.

Minister Boseraju, addressing reporters post-meeting, noted that issues related to the Revenue Department were brought to his attention during the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Kodagu a few days ago. He stated, “The meeting with the Revenue Minister aimed to find solutions to these problems.”

Expressing satisfaction, Minister Boseraju affirmed, “The Revenue Minister’s positive response to the land transfer for the airstrip instils confidence in the timely resolution of the highlighted issues.”

The meeting also delved into acquiring necessary grants and permissions for constructing a mini Vidhana Soudha and an administration building in newly established taluks. Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda, along with various officers, attended the meeting.