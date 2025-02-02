Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies between 2021 and 2024

February 2, 2025

Mysuru reports 1,930 cases; experts attribute trend to socio-economic challenges, social media exposure

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported a concerning 33,621 cases of teenage pregnancies between 2021-22 and 2023-24, pointing to a troubling trend that has persisted over the past decade.

The data, sourced from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, shows Bengaluru Urban at the top with 4,324 cases, followed by districts like Vijayanagar (2,468), Ballari (2,283), Belagavi (2,224) and Mysuru (1,930).

Experts attribute the trend to multiple factors, including increased awareness and stricter enforcement of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, which mandates healthcare providers to report under-age pregnancies. Other contributing factors include socio-economic challenges, exposure to social media, family instability and a lack of comprehensive sex education.

Naganna Gowda, Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), pointed to the role of social media in shaping teenage behaviour. “Teenagers are constantly exposed to online content that influences their decisions, sometimes leading to risky behaviours and early relationships, which in turn contribute to unintended pregnancies,” he explained.

The annual data has fluctuated over the years, with 11,792 cases reported in 2021-22, a rise to 13,198 in 2022-23, before dropping to 8,631 in 2023-24. This slight decline in the most recent year signals that awareness campaigns and preventive initiatives may be starting to have a positive impact.

While this decline offers some hope, experts stress that more efforts are needed. In response, the State Government plans to expand awareness programmes in the 2025-26 academic year, collaborating with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and KSCPCR to educate adolescents and promote preventive measures.