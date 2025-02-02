Indian languages under threat due to our fondness for English: Meghalaya Governor

February 2, 2025

Mysuru: Expressing concern that Indian languages, including Kannada, are under threat due to our increasing affection towards English, Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar maintained that Sanskrit stands as a mother language as it forms the base for all languages of the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Samskrita Cauvery Pranta Sammelana,’ organised under the aegis of Samskrita Bharathi, Karnataka Dakshina, at Nada Mantapa in Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama premises on Nanjangud Road here yesterday.

Maintaining that Sanskrit is not limited just to a community, Vijayashankar contended that Sanskrit is also a language of the common man and forms the base of our culture. The Indianess in all sectors can be saved only if Sanskrit is conserved and patronised, he added.

Reiterating his concern that English poses a threat to the existence of all India languages in the coming days, the Meghalaya Governor opined that we should see the roots of achievement of a human being, rather than go searching to find out the roots of his birth. Highlighting the importance of having human and life values, he said that everyone should strive to become an ideal and inspirational leader for the society by leading a model life filled with sacrifices, services and good works.

Arguing that those who use ‘Siddi’ for global human welfare are the real pundits, Vijayashankar observed that though great poet-saints such as Valmiki, Vyasa and Kalidasa did not belong to upper castes, their achievements stand tall and are hardly matched.

Sanskrita Bharati Akhila Bharatiya Sanghatana Mantri Jayaprakash Gautam in his address, said that the Samskrita Bharathi is engaged in reaching out positive things to the entire society. Pointing out that the organisation is functioning in 30 countries, he attributed the growth of Sanskrit to its roots in Karnataka.

Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama President Swami Muktidanandaji said that though Sanskrit is a communicative language, the stamp of Sanskrit can also be seen in many other languages that were an off-shoot of the language.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa said Sanskrit has motivational powers. It is a matter of pride that Vedic studies are being carried out at a time when the entire population is mired in the world of computers, he added.

Saskrita Bharathi Karnataka Dakshina President Prof. P.N. Shastri, Gururao Kulkarni, A.M. Bhaskar and others were present.

Earlier, a grand Shobha Yatra was taken out from Bhutaale Grounds in Chamundipuram to Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama, passing through the main thoroughfares.