Fake photo of actor Prakash Raj bathing at Kumbh Mela: Former Bigg Boss contestant Prashanth Sambaragi booked

February 2, 2025

Mysuru: Lakshmipuram Police have registered a case against former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and social activist Prashanth Sambaragi on charges of posting a fake picture of multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj bathing at Triveni Sangama during the Maha Kumbh Mela held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on social media.

Yesterday morning, the actor, who visited Lakshmipuram Police Station lodged a complaint against Sambaragi stating that Sambaragi, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) had uploaded a fake photo of him (Prakash Raj) bathing at Kumbh Mela besides urging the Police to initiate legal action on Sambaragi. Following the complaint, Lakshmipuram Inspector Ravishankar registered a FIR.

Speaking to median persons, the actor said that Maha Kumbh Mela is a holy place for Hindus and those who believe in God. “But politics is being done with my fake photograph. Such people have been spreading rumours that Prakash Raj is anti-Hindu. I don’t know whether Prashant Sambaragi is famous or not but spreading rumours about me has become a habit. No one is questioning this. They are spreading hatred. These people are not really followers of religion,” he said. Prakash said he had won a case against those who were spreading rumours about him. “Now I have filed a complaint against Prashant Sambaragi. He has been asked to come to the Police Station and explain his conduct within 15 days. Everyone should know the truth. Fake news is destroying the society. This should be a lesson to those who spread fake news,” he added.

“He has troubled many people in the past. This man should be taught a lesson. There is nothing wrong in taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh. It depends on faith. I do not believe in God. I believe in human beings. One can live without God, but one cannot live without human beings. I do not question faith. But it is wrong to use such issues for politics. I do not criticise faith. My wife and daughter go to the temple and perform ‘Homa’ and ‘Havan.’ I only question superstition,” the actor said.