Siddaramaiah relishes dosa during Mysuru visit

February 2, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his fondness for Mysuru’s iconic dosas, visited the famous Mylari Hotel on New Sayyaji Rao Road yesterday.

Accompanied by his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, he enjoyed a plate of butter masala dosa. Congress leader Sandesh Nagaraj also joined them for the breakfast outing.

Whenever in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah makes it a point to visit Mylari Hotel, a tradition he continued today with his close associates.

Before heading for breakfast, the Chief Minister visited Apollo Hospital to check on the health of the wife of former Governor late Rachaiah, who is undergoing treatment. He wished her a speedy recovery.

Later, he stopped by the residence of his friend and senior lawyer Srinivasan in Agrahara to inquire about his well-being.