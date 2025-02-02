CM calls for ensuring community health

February 2, 2025

Mysuru: With lifestyle diseases and health risks increasing in alarming proportions due to changing food habits, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Health Department should take on this challenge by ensuring the health of the entire community and betterment of life.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first State-level Community Health Officers’ convention organised by Karnataka State Community Health Contract Employees (National Health Mission) Association at Maharaja’s College Grounds here yesterday.

Pointing out that Karnataka has a population of over 7 crore, Siddaramaiah said that the Government would take better care of Community Health Officers (CHOs) and other staff if they work with more dedication and commitment for ensuring the health of the people.

Asking the health staff to sensitise the people on the importance of maintaining health and physical fitness, the CM said in the past, our grandfathers used to tell that they never visited hospitals. This was because they got good food and also were physically active engaging in one or the other works most of the time. But things have changed now, with not all people getting good and nutritionally rich food, he said adding that food quality is decreasing by the day because of the increased use of chemical fertilizers for rich yield of crops as a measure to achieve food security.

“Most of the people cannot afford to go to private hospitals for getting treatment to their ailments. It is generally the poor and people from economically weaker sections who visit Government Hospitals in large numbers and as such the health staff should work with more responsibility in ensuring their health,” Siddaramaiah said adding that he would look into the demands of the Association.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao in his address, said that the work of Community Health Officers is an essential service. Noting that the CHOs are a vital part of the Health Department, he said that they are playing a key role in reaching out Government plans and programmes on health to the doorsteps of the people in rural areas. “The Government cares for the service of CHOs as they have the responsibility of providing treatment and delivery of medicines to the doorsteps of people. The Government will consider their demands and measures will be taken for fulfilment of demands. However, it is difficult to regularise their services in the present situation and the Government cannot give false assurances in this regard just for the sake of getting applause,” he maintained.

Continuing, Dinesh Gundurao said that 235 Ayushman Arogya Centres in the State were functioning in rented buildings. Stressing on the need to have own buildings for the Centres, he said that 58 new buildings will be constructed in the first phase. Observing that the health system is an indicator of the real progress of any State, he said the Congress Government is more focussed on improving the health systems of the State. The Government has taken steps for providing health services at the door steps of the people, he added.

Referring to the Government’s ambitious ‘Gruha Arogya’ scheme, the Health Minister said that the scheme was started as a pilot project in Kolar. The scheme has been a success and it would be extended to all parts of the state, including Mysuru, he added. Dinesh further said that CHOs will be covered with health insurance on the model of KSRTC and BMTC employees.

Trade Union Centre of India Vice-President M. Gangadhar presented a charter of demands to the CM and the Health Minister, which chiefly included job security. Also, tributes were paid to 25 CHOs who passed away while in service.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA K. Harishgowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and K. Vivekananda, Joint Director of Health Department, Mysuru Division Dr. K.H. Prasad, Mysuru DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Surveillance Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, RCH Dr. Siraj Ahmed, Association President Mamit Gaekwad, office-bearers Channappa Naika, Basavananda Hosamani, B.B. Giddegowda, D. Vishwas and Javeed Havaldar, Mysuru District Unit President Shivaprasad and others were present.