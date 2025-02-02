Mysuru has potential to be a hub for moving image media, opines Prakash Belawadi

February 2, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru has immense potential of becoming a hub for trade and vocation of moving image media (a broad term for visual media that appears to move, such as films, videos and animated images), said noted actor, theatre person and director Prakash Belawadi, here yesterday.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of Paridrishya, the third international festival of short films and documentaries, organised by Mysuru Cinema Society (MCS) in association with Bharatiya Chithra Sadhana at Kaveri Auditorium in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mukthagangothri.

Stating that moving image media was the future for education, Prakash Belawadi said if Mysuru, being home for cinema, developed a good moving image infrastructure it would not only help the State but the entire country.

“The entire stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru would turn into an urbanised zone in a few years from now. Institutions such as MCS joining hands with institutions such as KSOU to create moving image media could help in Mysuru to establish itself as a hub of moving image media,” he said and added that with almost everyone having access to smartphones they can capture moving images and can do wonders if they honed the skills.

Belawadi, who said that moving image media had a great potential for humanities students, added that while the Government spends 43 percent of its education budget on art stream, the arts graduates are with few skills and employability.

Speaking on the occasion, Writer and Director Prithvi Konanur expressed that he was amazed to see movies rich with literature, technical inputs and financial investments. However, he mentioned Kannada shorts films had to improve on content, technology and budget.

MCS President Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Secretary Padmavati S. Bhat, Co-ordinator G.R. Chetan and others were present on the occasion.

The festival received a total of 3,123 entries from 109 countries including 985 from India, Iran (413), Spain (138), France (137), Brazil (108), China (99), Italy (81), USA (82), Indonesia (91) and Turkey (88).

The awards will be presented in 26 categories during the valedictory ceremony to be held this evening. Union Minister of State for Infrastructure and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan will be presenting the awards.