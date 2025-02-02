CM Siddaramaiah slams Union Budget; calls it ‘visionless’

February 2, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2024-25, calling it a “disappointing” exercise lacking foresight and accusing the Narendra Modi Government of continuing its neglect of Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Mysuru last evening, Siddaramaiah said he could not listen to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s entire budget speech but had reviewed its key highlights. “From the perspective of the country — especially Karnataka — this budget is extremely disappointing. It lacks any vision for the future,” he remarked.

Karnataka overlooked

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre had ignored Karnataka’s pre-budget proposals. “We sent Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to the pre-budget meeting, but none of our demands were considered. Karnataka, the second-highest tax-paying State, has been sidelined once again,” he said.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh — both politically significant States ahead of upcoming elections — received special attention. “Bihar was mentioned four times in the budget speech, while Karnataka was left out. This budget is driven by political calculations rather than national interest,” he stated.

No funds for key Karnataka projects

The Chief Minister expressed disappointment over the Centre’s failure to allocate funds for major projects in Karnataka, including Mekedatu, Upper Bhadra, Mahadayi and Krishna River projects. He noted that while Rs. 5,300 crore had been announced for Upper Bhadra in last year’s budget, not a single rupee had been released.

“Karnataka has vast stretches of dryland, second only to Rajasthan, yet no funds have been earmarked for irrigation projects. We expected an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Raichur, which was assured by Union Minister J.P. Nadda, but that too is missing,” Siddaramaiah lamented.

Additionally, he highlighted the State’s pending requests for Central assistance, including funds for drinking water, rural development, highways, storm-water drain maintenance in Bengaluru, business corridors and honorarium hikes for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the Centre for not increasing financial aid under the housing scheme, despite Karnataka’s demand to raise urban assistance from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh and rural assistance from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

“The Modi Government has once again turned its back on Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said, adding that of the Rs. 50.65 lakh crore budget, Rs. 15.68 lakh crore — nearly 30 percent — is debt.