All 28 Karnataka seats are prestigious to me: CM

March 24, 2024

‘Strategies, secrets cannot be divulged before media’

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, viewing the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency as a matter of prestige and great importance, arrived in Mysuru to devise plans to ensure the victory of the party’s candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media upon his arrival at Mysore Airport this morning, Siddaramaiah dismissed allegations of the Congress party succumbing to family politics. He stated that the party had nominated candidates based on popular demand, refuting any internal confusion or rifts regarding ticket distribution.

He confidently asserted the party’s aim to secure 20 seats in the State, contrasting with what he labelled as the BJP’s exaggerated claims of sweeping all 28 constituencies.

When questioned about the significance of the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, Siddaramaiah asserted that every constituency, including Mysuru-Kodagu, held equal importance and prestige for him. He emphasised the benefits of the coalition between the BJP and JD(S), asserting that the alliance would favour the Congress.

Highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to fulfilling promises, Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP’s alleged failure to deliver on its numerous pledges.

Responding to MLA Gubbi Srinivas’s statement regarding his resignation, Siddaramaiah clarified that the media had misrepresented the statement and reiterated Srinivas’s call for support to the Congress party due to Siddaramaiah’s efforts for the welfare of the poor.

Regarding his political strategy for the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, Siddaramaiah remained tight-lipped, indicating that certain strategies could not be divulged to the media.

Arriving on a special flight, Siddaramaiah was greeted by Congress leaders and is scheduled to convene meetings with MLAs, MLCs, and former legislators, and Block Congress leaders from Mysuru and Kodagu districts to deliberate on various election strategies.

Siddaramaiah is also expected to visit Jungle Lodges and Resorts in Kabini, where he will stay overnight.