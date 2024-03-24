Yaduveer’s interaction with the public: Flights from Mysuru, waste disposal figure prominently

March 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Lok Sabha polls approach, BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Wadiyar engaged in a public interaction at the premises of Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions in Saraswathipuram this morning.

Among the speakers was K.R. Satyanarayana, President of the Hoysala Sangha, who expressed concern over the underutilisation of Mysore Airport. He highlighted that the Airport, once bustling, now operates only a handful of flights, rendering it almost redundant.

With just two flights currently in operation, Satyanarayana urged Yaduveer, if elected, to promptly address this issue and revitalise Mysuru’s presence on the global air travel map, thus facilitating both domestic and international travel.

Another attendee advocated for improved & faster ambulance services in Mysuru, while others voiced concerns over inadequate waste disposal management & persistent issue of black magic practitioners in the city.

They called upon law enforcement agencies to take decisive action to protect residents from the fear and harm associated with black magic practices. Additionally, some audience members raised alarm over the reckless burning of dried leaves and trees, which poses hazards to nearby residents.

Waste segregation and disposal

Addressing the public’s complaints and grievances, Yaduveer acknowledged the ongoing efforts by launching special drives and conducting awareness campaigns to educate people about proper waste segregation and disposal.

He emphasised the importance of changing the public mindset towards waste disposal and urged for total cooperation in waste management, including supporting Pourakarmikas in their tasks.

Presenting his vision for the city, Yaduveer proposed a weekend initiative focused on the rejuvenation or conservation of a lake or a monument. He expressed willingness to extend this initiative to more days if there is sufficient public support.

Highlighting the contributions of his forefathers, the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru, Yaduveer drew parallels between their works and Prime Minister Modi’s developmental programmes and schemes. He noted Modi’s vision for India in 2047, the centenary of independence, and called for public support in realising this vision for a robust India.

In his address, former MLA Ramdas set a target of winning at least 370 seats in the LS polls and urged people to elect Yaduveer with a significant margin to enable him to serve effectively.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, who is celebrating his birthday today, performed ‘Gau Puja’ at Mysore Pinjrapole Society, situated at the foot of Chamundi Hill, expressing reverence for the sacred cow and fed the cattle with jaggery and sugarcane.

Wadiyars’ rule and Modi’s rule

Radha Mohandas Agarwal, the State BJP in-charge of the election campaign, underscored the revered administration of the erstwhile Mysuru rulers, which was widely lauded across the country during the pre-independence era.

Highlighting the Mysuru Maharajas’ commitment to education, healthcare and other public welfare measures for the betterment of people’s lives, Aggarwal emphasised Yaduveer’s candidacy as a means to carry forward PM Modi’s vision of a fully developed India. He urged the electorate to vote for Yaduveer with such a significant margin that it became a matter of national recognition for Mysuru.

Yaduveer was honoured at the event, which was attended by dignitaries including Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Hon. Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat, Mysuru (Rural) District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP President L. Nagendra, State BJP General Secretary M. Rajendra, former MLA N. Mahesh and others.

Visit to Pinjrapole

In the morning, Yaduveer paid a visit to the Mysore Pinjrapole Society situated at the foot of Chamundi Hill, where he performed ‘Gau Puja,’ expressing reverence for the sacred cow. He then proceeded to feed the cattle with offerings such as jaggery and sugarcane.

To mark his birthday today, Yaduveer was felicitated by Pinjrapole Society with a ‘Tulabhara’ ceremony, where he was weighed against bundles of jaggery.

Present on the occasion were KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA N. Mahesh, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and other prominent BJP leaders.