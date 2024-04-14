PM Modi’s rally: Huge crowds pouring in from five districts

April 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly one lakh people are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha’ at Maharaja’s College Grounds at 4.30 pm today, with crowds already streaming into the venue since noon.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to land at Mysore Airport at 4 pm from where he will take a chopper to reach the Oval Grounds and proceed by road to reach the Maharaja’s College Grounds nearby.

Buses, tempos, minibuses and other vehicles have been mobilised to transport people from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, as the Prime Minister seeks support for BJP-JD(S) candidates contesting from these regions. Hundreds of buses have been arranged, departing from distant locations after breakfast to ensure arrival in Mysuru by 2 pm.

Buses from far-flung areas are being rerouted via the Outer Ring Road, dropping off passengers at the nearest point to the Maharaja’s College Grounds. Already, over 40 buses have arrived in Mysuru at 1 pm and were seen dropping off passengers.

Given the Z Plus security accorded to PM Modi, the City Police have imposed stringent restrictions on parking around the rally venue, prohibiting vehicle parking after 11 am today. Barricades have already been laid to prevent entry of vehicles along the PM’s route.

People are also being transported to the venue by BJP-JD(S) leaders and party workers from Constituencies such as Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja and Chamundeshwari. Upon arrival, they undergo rigorous security checks before gaining access. Only media personnel with valid identity cards are permitted inside the venue.

At 11 am, over 300 Policemen were stationed at the venue, conducting crowd checks. The stage is now under the supervision of Commandos from the Special Protection Group-National Security Guards — responsible for the PM’s security.

Food and water have been provided to the crowds inside the buses, with many seen having lunch on the Ring Road before proceeding to the venue. To avoid inconveniencing the moving crowd, PM Modi, upon his arrival at Oval Grounds in a chopper from Mysore Airport, where his special plane will land, will travel to Maharaja’s College Grounds by road through the MUDA Office and JLB Road.

The Prime Minister is expected to share the stage with JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda and the event will witness the presence of leaders from both BJP and JD(S) in the State. Expected attendees include JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also the candidate from Mandya, veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and saffron party State President B.Y. Vijayendra.

BJP-JD(S) candidates, including Yaduveer Wadiyar from Mysuru-Kodagu, S. Balraj from Chamarajanagar and Prajwal Revanna from Hassan, will be present.

JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year and as part of the seat-sharing agreement, BJP is contesting in 25 Constituencies while JD(S) in the remaining three — Mandya, Hassan and Kolar — in the State.

Later, at 6 pm, Modi will lead a roadshow covering about 1.5 km in Mangaluru, stretching from Narayana Guru Circle to Nava Bharat Circle.