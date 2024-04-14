LS election 2024: Process of Vote From Home begins in Mysuru

April 14, 2024

Election Commission walks the extra mile to facilitate elderly, physically challenged voters

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency witnessed its first voting process in this General election yesterday, with home voting held for senior citizens aged above 85 years and physically challenged persons with more than 40 percent disability.

Regular voting for all others is scheduled for Apr. 26, while the home voting process will continue until Apr. 17.

In a landmark move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the option of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the 2024 LS elections.

Voters above 85 years of age and PwDs with 40 percent benchmark disability can avail themselves of this optional home voting facility.

Phase I and II of polling have already seen voters in this category casting their votes.

This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process, thereby enhancing democratic participation. Across the country, there are over 81 lakh voters aged 85 and above, and more than 90 lakh registered PwD voters.

In Mysuru, 460 out of 579 elderly voters and physically challenged voters exercised their franchise through the Absentee Voters Senior Citizens (AVSC) and Absentee Voters Physically Disabled (AVPD) facilities, casting their votes comfortably from their homes across three Assembly segments of the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat: Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja.

In Chamundeshwari, 196 elderly individuals opted for Home Voting, with 93 of them casting their votes. Five were absent and one voter had passed away. Additionally, out of 68 physically disabled individuals who opted for Home Voting, 43 voted, while one voter had passed away.

In Krishnaraja, a total of 271 senior citizens chose Home Voting, with 260 of them casting their votes from the comfort of their homes. Four were absent and unfortunately, seven individuals had passed away. Meanwhile, all 20 physically disabled voters exercised their franchise.

In Narasimharaja, 112 senior citizens opted for Home Voting, with 107 of them voting, while four were absent and one voter had passed away. Out of 108 physically disabled voters, 82 cast their votes, while one voter had passed away.

Postal Voting Centre opens at DC Office

To facilitate Absentee Voters on Essential Services (AVES) to cast their votes through the post, a Postal Voting Centre (PVC) has been set up at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), who also serves as the District Electoral Officer. The PVC is located in Room No. 10 on the ground floor of the DC Office in Siddarthanagar. AVES individuals can cast their votes between 9 am and 5 pm from Apr. 19 to 21, as per a press release.