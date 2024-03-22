BJP ST Morcha convention in city on Mar. 24

March 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will be organising a massive convention of ST Communities in the city on Mar. 24.

Announcing this at a press meet at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, former Mayor Shivakumar said the convention will take place at Neramballi Subbarao Kalyana Mantapa in Lakshmipuram at 11 am on Mar. 24, which will be attended by over 1,000 community leaders and members.

Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP Prathap Simha, former MLA S.A. Ramdas and other party leaders will be present, he said adding that the convention will be a major boost for the party’s prospects in the LS polls.

BJP ST Morcha City President and Advocate Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna was present at the press meet.