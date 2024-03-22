BJP ST Morcha convention in city on Mar. 24
News

BJP ST Morcha convention in city on Mar. 24

March 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will be organising a massive convention of ST Communities in the city on Mar. 24.

Announcing this at a press meet  at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, former Mayor Shivakumar said the convention will take place at Neramballi Subbarao Kalyana Mantapa in Lakshmipuram at 11 am on Mar. 24, which will be attended by over 1,000 community leaders and members.

Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP Prathap Simha, former MLA S.A. Ramdas and other party leaders will be present, he said adding that the convention will be a major boost for the party’s prospects in the LS polls.

BJP ST Morcha City President and Advocate Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna was present at the                      press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching